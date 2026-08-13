Gibraltar students celebrate A-level results and university places

Students hugged, cheered and celebrated on Thursday morning as they received their A-level results, with an overall pass rate of 92% recorded across Gibraltar’s three Government schools.

This year’s students secured a collective 660 pass grades, including 585 passes across 25 traditionally assessed subjects and a further 75 passes in six vocational qualifications.

There were 12 Gibraltar Scholars who achieved three A grades or higher.

For many students, the results confirmed places at universities in courses from medicine and psychology to geography, law, film production and media.

Among those celebrating was Joel Stagnetto, who achieved three A* grades and secured a place at the University of Cambridge to study geography.

He described the moment as emotional after months of work and to his shock the UCAS website crashed at 9am.

“It took another minute to get my results and I was panicking the whole time,” he said.

“But once I found out, I cried. I was really happy because it felt good for all that work to pay off in the end.”

Mr Stagnetto said he was considering remaining in academia and possibly becoming a professor or teacher.

Sophie Lines also secured her first choice, gaining a place at University College London to study psychology with two A* and an A grade.

She plans to keep her options open after university, describing psychology as “quite a broad degree”.

For Isabelle Ramos, the morning ended with a place at Cardiff University to study medicine, despite an anxious wait for her results.

“I was extremely nervous. I didn't think I'd met the conditions, but I'm going to Cardiff to study medicine, which was my firm choice, so I'm excited,” she said.

She has not yet decided which area of medicine she would pursue but was considering paediatrics, which she described as “very rewarding”.

Danielle Gaffan was also celebrating after achieving results above her expectations, and will now study media production at Liverpool John Moores University.

Her ambition is to combine her interest in music and media by working behind the camera, with hopes of producing music videos for bands or filming concerts.

Fay Jones secured ABB and will study Film and Television Production at the University of York.

Her results day began at 7am after she was unable to sleep, followed by a “hectic” and “nerve-racking” wait for the results to be released at 9am.

“Every time I refreshed, it was horrible,” she said.

She hopes to produce her own films after completing her course, with a particular interest in modern horror while remaining open to other areas of the industry.

At Newcastle University, Ella Bocarisa will begin a law degree after securing her firm choice and had not slept all night before the results.

“I have a twin sister, so we both got it at the same time. My house was chaotic this morning,” she said.

“I got the Uni offer first and I was screaming. The house was full of people, and my sister got her results a minute before me.”

John Victor received a surprise when he found he had secured a place at York, which was above the requirements of his firm choice at Cardiff.

He plans to pursue a career in game development, particularly video games for PC and Xbox, and has already created a “simple top-down shooting game” as part of his A-level work.

Freddie Cunningham will study business with media and communication at Liverpool John Moores University.

He recalled waking up shortly before the results were released and initially feeling panicked.

He hopes eventually to move into sports journalism, punditry or sports analysis.

For Joey McInnes, the results were a particularly welcome surprise.

He had woken at 7am and was anxious because he felt his predicted results were not strong enough.

“I was absolutely nervous because my predicted results weren't the best, so I was getting very anxious, and then when I received my results, I actually physically screamed at my phone”, he said.

“It was crazy because I really wasn't expecting to go to university. To be honest, I thought I did horrible in my exams, and then out of nowhere, I had three passes in my face, and I was I was astonished.”

He will now study marketing at Manchester Metropolitan University, with plans to follow his brother into the profession.

The results also included strong performances from students pursuing vocational qualifications.

The overall figures cover A-level and Level 3 courses delivered through the consortium of Bayside School, Westside School and Gibraltar College.

Westside School had seven scholars among its students, with one accepted into the University of Cambridge.

Head teacher Dr Sonia Lopez said the students had shown resilience and determination.

“We're really, really happy with the results,” she said.

“We're extremely proud of the success of our scholars, but of course of all the students.”

She said the focus was not solely on grades but on whether students had achieved their goals, including securing the university course, apprenticeship or career pathway they had been working towards.

At Bayside School, head teacher Gaynor Lester said most students had been placed in their first or second choices.

“I'm happy because I look at my students, I look at what we thought they should get, and I look at what they've got, and if that matches, which it pretty much does, then I'm happy because that's what you aim for,” she said.

“Most of young people have been placed in their first or second choices.”

She said students who had not yet secured a place would be a particular focus for the school as they considered their next steps.

The Director of Education, Keri Scott, said results day had recorded “very positive” outcomes but stressed that exams are only one measure of young people’s achievements.

“There will be some people who are disappointed and who perhaps didn't get into their first choice university, and so our thoughts also extend to them,” she said.

“I think the overriding message is that there's pathways forward for everybody.”

“There's a way forward. There are alternatives. There are things to look forward to and opportunities that lie ahead.”

This year also sees 17 nominees for the Director’s Award, which recognises achievement beyond examination results, including perseverance, courage, creativity, kindness, commitment to learning, empathy, responsibility and positive contributions to others.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said the results marked an important stage for the students as they moved towards their next opportunities.

He said most students had performed well and that those who had not received the results they wanted would have support and a range of options available.

“Remember that the three schools work together, and particularly interesting here in the College where most of the vocational work is done is how well the performers have done, the drama students and the music performance ones, and talking to some of them I think they've got brilliant careers ahead in acting, and we're going to see a lot of that in the future.”

The leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, took to social media to congratulate all the students, families and teachers for their “hard work, perseverance and patience”.

“To those trying again, keep going,” he said.

“For those seeking alternative career paths, vocational or university studies beyond today, good luck.”

The Shadow Education Minister, Edwin Reyes, expressed his “heart-felt congratulations to all successful students and hard-working teachers who have seen students through a no doubt very stressful time.”

He gave special thanks to all teachers who have guided Gibraltar’s students throughout all their academic years from Reception to Year 13, and acknowledged that the day was a moment of celebration.

“We wish those students now embarking on a university career all the best in their next stage of education,” he said.

“There will be students who have been less successful and who may seek to try to obtain better results. We hope the best for them as they persevere.”

“For those deciding to opt for alternative career paths it is important to ensure that opportunities exist for those who choose not to proceed to university.”