Gibraltar National Archives seeks volunteers to help preserve local history

The Gibraltar National Archives is inviting volunteers to support its ongoing efforts to preserve and promote Gibraltar’s historical records.

The initiative is particularly aimed at retired individuals who are interested in staying intellectually active, engaging with others, and contributing to the protection of the community’s historical legacy.

Volunteers with a background or interest in history, genealogy, library science, education, museum work or similar fields are encouraged to apply. The Archives is seeking individuals who value the stories of the local community and are keen to participate in meaningful historical work.

Archivist Gerry Wood said: “Whether you have worked in a related field or are simply an enthusiast with time to give, we welcome your interest.”

“Please consider volunteering at the Archives so that together we can ensure that the history of our community is preserved and appreciated for generations to come.”

For further information or to express interest, individuals can contact Gerard Wood by phone on 200 79461 or by email at gerard.wood@gibraltar.gov.gi.