Gibraltar national league further reduced

The Gibraltar Football Association have confirmed the withdrawal of Leo FC from the national league. Following the withdrawal of the Licence to both Gibraltar Phoenix and Gibraltar United the latest decision by Leo FC means the league is reduced to 13 clubs.

In a statement issued by the GFA this afternoon it states:

‘The Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) regrets to inform football fans that a third club, Leo FC, has today opted to withdraw from the Gibraltar National League.

The Club have informed the GFA that the decision to withdraw has been taken as a result of the GFA’s rejection of a potential takeover of the Club by an investor based outside Gibraltar.

The GFA confirms that its Integrity Unit has indeed recently rejected a potential takeover by a new investor. As with all such cases, the GFA carries out a series of integrity checks on the potential owner, including checks with the support of UEFA. Those checks have failed to give the GFA the necessary satisfaction that the Club’s acquisition was in the best interests of Gibraltarian football as a whole. The proposed acquisition was therefore rejected.

Leo FC’s decision to subsequently withdraw from the Gibraltar National League means that there are now thirteen Clubs in the league. Matches this week, with the obvious exception of the match involving Leo FC scheduled for Saturday, will continue as normal.’