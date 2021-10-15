Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar National League matches to be live-streamed this season

By Stephen Ignacio
15th October 2021

The Gibraltar FA have announced two new partnership agreements one of which will ensure that Gibraltar National League matches are live-streamed for free.
In a media release issued this Friday, just hours before the kick off of the 2021/22 season the Gibraltar FA stated, “The first of these is a partnership with Footters, a live football streaming platform with international exposure. As part of the deal struck between the Gibraltar FA, the Gibraltar Football League Association and Footters, every match in the National League this season will be broadcast live and completely free of charge.”
“Further information, including how to go about signing up for the streaming service, can be found on the Footters website:https://play.footters.com/category/1/9
“Tonight's Gibraltar National League opening match between Mons Calpe SC and Lions Gibraltar FC will kick off the live streaming for the 2021/22 season.
“The second initiative is an extension of the excellent work being carried out by the Gibraltarian marketing company, The Bulb, on behalf of the Gibraltar FA to also incorporate the National League.
“Consequently, the National League will now develop its own brand identity and social media presence. The initiative is aimed at helping the League and the Clubs to develop their social media visibility and online presence, much in the same way as The Bulb has been able to do with Gibraltar’s national teams. “
Speaking about the new initiatives, the Gibraltar’s FA’s General Secretary, Ivan Robba, said: 
“Today marks a great step forward in the domestic football in Gibraltar. Not only do we kick off an exciting new season in the National League, but we also launch two fantastic initiatives aimed at taking the League to the next level in terms of international visibility."
"I am very pleased that the Gibraltar FA is helping our league and clubs in this way. Footters are heavily involved in the streaming of league matches a various levels in Spain and beyond."
"The Bulb have now worked with us several years and have revamped and revolutionised the Gibraltar FA’s social media and the visibility of our national teams. They will now do the same for the National League and our Clubs. It promises to be a very exciting 2021/22!”

Most Read

Local News

Govt sells Bayside site in £21.2m deal that includes two new schools

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Local News

Boy jailed for six months after town centre knife incident

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Local News

Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Visitor dies of Covid-19

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Local News

Prof Burke withdraws complaints against GHA

Thu 14th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
A title decider on the first matchday?

15th October 2021

Sports
Eagles HC to host Europeans next June

15th October 2021

Sports
GGA Succeeded in U.K.

15th October 2021

Sports
Vinales and Barnett win Triathlon Sprint gold

14th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021