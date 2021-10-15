Gibraltar National League matches to be live-streamed this season

The Gibraltar FA have announced two new partnership agreements one of which will ensure that Gibraltar National League matches are live-streamed for free.

In a media release issued this Friday, just hours before the kick off of the 2021/22 season the Gibraltar FA stated, “The first of these is a partnership with Footters, a live football streaming platform with international exposure. As part of the deal struck between the Gibraltar FA, the Gibraltar Football League Association and Footters, every match in the National League this season will be broadcast live and completely free of charge.”

“Further information, including how to go about signing up for the streaming service, can be found on the Footters website:https://play.footters.com/category/1/9

“Tonight's Gibraltar National League opening match between Mons Calpe SC and Lions Gibraltar FC will kick off the live streaming for the 2021/22 season.

“The second initiative is an extension of the excellent work being carried out by the Gibraltarian marketing company, The Bulb, on behalf of the Gibraltar FA to also incorporate the National League.

“Consequently, the National League will now develop its own brand identity and social media presence. The initiative is aimed at helping the League and the Clubs to develop their social media visibility and online presence, much in the same way as The Bulb has been able to do with Gibraltar’s national teams. “

Speaking about the new initiatives, the Gibraltar’s FA’s General Secretary, Ivan Robba, said:

“Today marks a great step forward in the domestic football in Gibraltar. Not only do we kick off an exciting new season in the National League, but we also launch two fantastic initiatives aimed at taking the League to the next level in terms of international visibility."

"I am very pleased that the Gibraltar FA is helping our league and clubs in this way. Footters are heavily involved in the streaming of league matches a various levels in Spain and beyond."

"The Bulb have now worked with us several years and have revamped and revolutionised the Gibraltar FA’s social media and the visibility of our national teams. They will now do the same for the National League and our Clubs. It promises to be a very exciting 2021/22!”