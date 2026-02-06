Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar National Mint showcases new ‘Unseen Effigies’ collection at World Money Fair in Berlin

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2026

The Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Mint, Sir Joe Bossano, led a delegation from the Gibraltar National Mint to the World Money Fair in Berlin, where Gibraltar was represented with a prominent stand at the 2026 exhibition and unveiled a new £1 coin collection.

The World Money Fair is described as the leading international event for the numismatic industry, bringing together mints, distributors, designers, collectors and media from around the world.
Gibraltar’s participation generated strong interest from industry professionals and international partners, said a statement from the Government.

During the event, Sir Joe addressed the international press at the Media Forum, outlining Gibraltar’s commitment to innovation, quality and heritage in coin production, and the role of the Gibraltar National Mint in promoting Gibraltar globally.

He also unveiled the Gibraltar National Mint’s latest flagship release, a new Gibraltar collection titled The Unseen Effigies.

Issued to mark the 100th anniversary in 2026 of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Gibraltar, the collection features a brand-new circulating coin series with previously unseen effigies.

Each effigy represents a different decade of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, while the reverse designs form the centrepiece of the set, uniting history and numismatic heritage.

The £1 collection is described as the first of its kind to feature each decade of the Queen’s life across the same specification, making it the world’s first bimetal £1 coin collection of its type.

"The World Money Fair provides an excellent platform to showcase Gibraltar’s growing presence within the international numismatic community. The Unseen Effigies collection is a fitting tribute to the life and legacy of Her Late Majesty The Queen, while also demonstrating the innovation, craftsmanship and ambition of the Gibraltar National Mint,” said Sir Joe.

