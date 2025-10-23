Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar National Museum signs research agreement with Moroccan university

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2025

The Gibraltar National Museum has signed a formal collaboration agreement with Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech, Morocco, to support joint research into the movement and conservation of bat species across the Strait of Gibraltar.

Scientists from the Gibraltar National Museum have been studying Gibraltar’s bat populations for over twelve years through the Gib-Bats project, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society and the Government of Gibraltar’s Department of the Environment. The initial focus of the study was to assess the status of local bat populations and identify measures for their protection.

Findings revealed that bat numbers were critically low, prompting the implementation of conservation efforts, including the installation of bat boxes and the introduction of pre-construction survey requirements. One species, Schreiber’s bat (Miniopterus schreibersii), was found to use Gibraltar seasonally, prompting researchers to investigate migratory patterns across the region.

Through tracking and marking in Gibraltar and Spain, the team established that the bats migrate seasonally across the Iberian Peninsula, with some individuals reaching as far as Portugal. The research raised further questions about whether bats also move between North Africa and Gibraltar.

In response, Dr Stewart Finlayson, principal scientist on the project, reached out to colleagues in Morocco, leading to the new agreement with Cadi Ayyad University. The partnership will focus on understanding species movement between Morocco and Gibraltar, and southern Iberia.

The agreement includes information sharing, field research in remote areas, and training for young scientists in Morocco. Results will be jointly analysed and published.

Dr John Cortes, Minister for the Environment, said: “As an ecologist, and having worked in the field in Morocco, I am extremely pleased and excited by this development.”

“Not only will this collaboration increase further our links with our southern neighbour, it will also contribute to our knowledge of the biodiversity of the region and help in the conservation of these vulnerable species.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

Unauthorised drones delay two easyJet flights over safety concerns

Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Brexit

London business conference hears treaty opportunities and invitation to ‘come and surprise us’

Wed 22nd Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Treaty is about ‘building a future, not rewriting the past’

Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes meets Head Students from secondary schools

23rd October 2025

Local News
GSLA condemns repeated vandalism at West View Park toilets

23rd October 2025

Local News
GFRS participates in Crown Dependencies peer review

23rd October 2025

Local News
GSD renews call for independent health and care regulator following Ombudsman report

23rd October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025