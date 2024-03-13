Gibraltar national sides get ready for month of action starting Thursday

The Gibraltar U16 Squad is gearing up for a thrilling UEFA Development Tournament set to take place at the Victoria Stadium this week. The young team will face off against Iceland, Lithuania, and the Faroe Islands in what promises to be an exciting series of matches.

Kicking off their campaign at 2pm today, Gibraltar’s matches are eagerly anticipated, offering a challenging test for the emerging talents within the squad.

U16 Football Takes Center Stage

The U16 boys’ tournament marks the beginning of an eventful month of international football, as Gibraltar assumes the role of host for the UEFA Development Tournament. Scheduled to run from the 14th to the 19th of March, the competition will see Gibraltar’s U16 team compete against their counterparts from Lithuania, the Faroe Islands, and Iceland.

The fixture schedule for the tournament is as follows:

Thursday 14th March:

10am: Lithuania vs. Faroe Islands

2pm: Gibraltar vs. Iceland

Saturday 16th March:

10am: Faroe Islands vs. Iceland

2pm: Lithuania vs. Gibraltar

Tuesday 19th March:

10am: Lithuania vs. Iceland

2pm: Gibraltar vs. Faroe Islands

March Madness Continues

March promises to be a busy month for Gibraltar’s football scene, with both the Men’s National Team and the Men’s U21 National Team in action with crucial fixtures ahead.

The Men’s National Team faces a UEFA Nations League two-legged relegation playoff against Lithuania, with the first leg scheduled at the Estadio Algarve in Faro on the 21st March and the second leg in Lithuania on the 26th March. The outcome of these playoffs will determine their fate in the upcoming UEFA Nations League, with potential opponents ranging from San Marino to Liechtenstein.

Meanwhile, the Men’s U21 National Team embarks on their own UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifiers, facing North Macedonia on the 21st March and Georgia on the 26th March. These matches, like the senior team’s, are crucial in their bid for qualification, with both fixtures kicking off at 2pm CET.

A Historic Moment for Women’s Football

Adding to the excitement, Gibraltar’s Under 19 Women’s National Team will make history as they participate in a UEFA Women’s Under 19 Championship Qualifying Group on home soil for the first time. Group B3, hosted at the Victoria Stadium, welcomes teams from Israel, Kosovo, and Luxembourg for a series of competitive matches.

The full set of Group B3 fixtures are as follows:

Tuesday 2nd April:

11am: Israel vs. Luxembourg

3pm: Gibraltar vs. Kosovo

Friday 5th April:

11am: Kosovo vs. Luxembourg

3pm: Israel vs. Gibraltar

Monday 8th April:

10:30am: Kosovo vs. Israel

2pm: Luxembourg vs. Gibraltar

Don’t Miss Out

Tickets for the Men’s National Team and U21 home fixtures are available for purchase online, ensuring football enthusiasts don’t miss the chance to witness these exciting matches firsthand. Tickets can be acquired through the following link: https://tickets.gibraltarfa.com.