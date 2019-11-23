Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 23rd Nov, 2019

Gibraltar National Team compete in 2019 World Show Dance Championships

By Chronicle Staff
23rd November 2019

The Gibraltar National Dance Team is all set to participate at the 2019 World Show Dance Championships under the auspices of the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation (GNDO).

The event that is staged at the Erdgas Arena, in Riesa, Germany, sees 1855 dancers travelling from all over the world to join in this spectacular event organised by the International Dance Organisation (IDO).

A Dance Presentation was organised last week at the Central Hall by the GNDO.

The presentation was a dress rehearsal used as a platform to present all the dance routines that will be performed by the official Gibraltar National Team at the forthcoming IDO World Show Dance Championships.

The Central Hall was packed to capacity with nearly 100 people supporting our dancers.

The presentation gave the opportunity for the dancers and choreographers to showcase their work and give a good overall picture of the standards of dance achieved locally.

The GNDO selected seven dancers from various local dance groups to join the Gibraltar National Team. They are: Madison Baldachino, Eva Collinson, Duncan Grech, Courtney Edwards, Jenella Sodi, Megan Rodriguez and Chenille Soiza Brown.

Gibraltar will see these dancers represented in the Junior and Adult divisions and in the Solo, Duet and Group sections.

The National Team’s choreographers include: Gerald Rodriguez, Jade Federico-Marzan and Sabrina Abudharham.

“The GNDO is always proud to be able to send dancers to the World Show Dance Championships. As statistics show, we will be competing at the Olympics of Dance were medals are hard to come by. However, we will aim to compete to the highest of standards against the best dancers from around the world and represent Gibraltar to the best of our ability,” GNDO President Wendy Garro said.

GNDO President Wendy Garro will be leading the National Team in Riesa. The National Team left Gibraltar on Sunday, November 17 and will return on Sunday, November 24.

