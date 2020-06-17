Gibraltar national team still scheduled to play on September 5 against San Marino, at home
Gibraltar's national team will be looking to resume its international calendar in September with UEFA having made no changes to the scehduled calendar for the Nations League. In the latest announcement made today UEFA's Executive Committee has stated that Nations League matches will start as scheduled in September with Gibraltar having its first match in...
