Gibraltar national women’s coach continues interest in Ellie Mason

Gibraltar women’s national head coach Janssen Olivero has maintained his interest in the progress of London City Lioness player Ellie Mason as he continues building on his squad for the future.

The player, whose family links to Gibraltar make her eligible to play for Gibraltar has been seen as a potential player if she were to decide to play for Gibraltar. Contact with the player is understood to have taken place already with positive outcomes. However, the U.K. based player has been out of action in recent months following surgery from which she is currently recovering from, making her unavailable for this month’s June international friendly matches.

In her latest post on social media, Janssen Olivero made public his interest by responding in the comments with his own message in which he said, “Speedy recovery Ellie, hope to see you back on the pitch soon and wearing that Gib shirt for your international debut.”

The player plays for London City Lionesses in the FA Women's Championship, described as a midfielder but known to take on the role of defender. She is eligible to represent England and Gibraltar at international level.

After starting her career in Watford's youth teams she went on to Chelsea where she appeared 23 times for the club's development team, scoring six goals. Having spent four years with Chelsea she returned to Watford where in 2015 she was their top goalscorer before signing for Millwall Lionesses.

Mason became a professional with Yeovil in 2018 before she joined new FA Women's Championship club London City Lionesses, where she was appointed club captain.

With Gibraltar women’s national squad playing their first full international friendly matches next week officials have been looking at the players also playing outside of Gibraltar. Within the squad heading to Liechtenstein will be Keisha Doody and Kye Revagliatte who have been playing in Spain and Charlyann Pizzarello who has been playing in the United States, all three players also having represented Gibraltar in the past at different levels and having played in the domestic leagues in recent years before heading abroad to play. Shania Robba, who played for Lions this season has also had spells playing in the U.K. and is expected to be playing next season in the U.K. as she resumes her studies. With her former Lincoln Red Imps teammate Tiffany Viagas (now part of Lynx) also having played in the U.K. whilst studying.