Gibraltar netball beats Switzerland 60-16

Gibraltar’s first match in the Open Challenge saw them take on Switzerland. The Swiss in all black looked far stronger in the first moments than they had in the past.

However, Gibraltar was to start flying the flag high from the start taking a two point lead before conceding their first. Responding equally as fast with Megan Ruiz and Amy Pozo on top form as they went 6-1 ahead with just a few minutes gone.

Gibraltar’s high octane energy start saw the Swiss side struggle to find a pathway to the other half, with Gibraltar very much in control in the early moments as they continued to increase their lead through the first quarter.

Switzerland were not to get their second point until midway through the first quarter with the score already at 7-2 in favour of Gibraltar.

With six minutes left of the first quarter Gibraltar were already savouring a significant lead as they went 11-3 ahead. This a body blow for the Swiss side as Gibraltar’s confidence grew on court.

Gibraltar, although fielding a mix of youth and experience, had the quality across the court with even the younger of the player such as Chloe Hernandez, McQuisten, and Pozo already having played for some time within the senior ranks.

The first quarter was to finish with Gibraltar leading 15-4, the height of the Swiss team making little impact on stopping Gibraltar’s fast paced, quick passing game.

The second quarter saw Switzerland tightening in defence stalling Gibraltar’s scoring. It was not until three minutes into the quarter that Ruiz added two further points consecutively taking the score to 17-4 with little response offensively from Switzerland.

Some strong defending from McQuisten and Gillingwater also ensuring that Gibraltar’s goal was well protected.

Some bold passing through the centre onto the shooters took Gibraltar to a 19-4 lead with ten minutes to halftime.

It was not long before Gibraltar hit the twenty point mark with Switzerland yet to score in the second quarter. Gibraltar’s movement not slowing down and seeing their opponents continue to struggle to find a way through for a scoring opportunity for their shooters.

Denied time and again Switzerland had to wait until five minutes before half time before they notched their fifth point. Gibraltar already ahead 21-5 by this time and looking to be steaming away with victory. Switzerland managed to find some space to score a couple points to bring it to 21-7.

The second quarter was to finish with Gibraltar entering the break with a significant lead their were not about to give up with ease.

Switzerland felt the strength of Gibraltar’s confidence as Gibraltar literally steamed ahead to a 13-41 lead by the end of the third quarter with few changes to their gameplan or players on court.

Gibraltar entered the fourth quarter with changes on court as Joelle Moreno was rested allowing Joelle Davis to come on. A change in positions across the court, with Janice Moreno very much leading the team saw Gibraltar continue to push ahead to a 45-13 lead. An unfortunate slip of the ball from the grasp of Mcquisten in what was an easy pass allowed Switzerland in for their fourteenth point with Gibraltar looking relaxed as they allowed the inevitable path for a point for their opponents.

Courtney Ferrer was also to play an important role in the fourth quarter adding her shooting magic to lift the score alongside Megan Ruiz. With eight minutes left for the end of the match Gibraltar reached the 50-14 scoreline which underlined their superiority on the court.

Gibraltar also stamping their mark in their group as the team to beat. Gibraltar’s group including both Israel and France. The latter two having played prior to Gibraltar’s encounter with Switzerland.

Gibraltar came away with a resounding 60-16 victory setting them up well for their next match which would see them play Israel and then France the next day in what could be crucial group deciders.

