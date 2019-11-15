Gibraltar Netball enters bidding process for World Youth Cup
The International Netball Federation’s CEO Clare Briegal has today met with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo where it was confirmed that Gibraltar Netball has tabled its proposal to enter the bidding process for the hosting of Netball’s World Youth Cup in 2025. The INF CEO met this Friday with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Minister...
