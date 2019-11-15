Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Netball enters bidding process for World Youth Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
15th November 2019

The International Netball Federation’s CEO Clare Briegal has today met with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo where it was confirmed that Gibraltar Netball has tabled its proposal to enter the bidding process for the hosting of Netball’s World Youth Cup in 2025. The INF CEO met this Friday with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Minister...

