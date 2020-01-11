Gibraltar Netball gets first two wins in Super Weekend
Gibraltar Netball has won both matches today, Saturday, having beaten IOM 40-16 and then AF UK 37-21. These the first two of five. Head Coach Sarah Payas selected 16 athletes from the Gibraltar Netball Senior Performance programme to compete in a number of matches this weekend. They will play 5 games over 2 days. The...
