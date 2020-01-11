Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 11th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Netball gets first two wins in Super Weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
11th January 2020

Gibraltar Netball has won both matches today, Saturday, having beaten IOM 40-16 and then AF UK 37-21. These the first two of five. Head Coach Sarah Payas selected 16 athletes from the Gibraltar Netball Senior Performance programme to compete in a number of matches this weekend. They will play 5 games over 2 days. The...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

Customs car crashes during suspect chase

Fri 10th Jan, 2020

Features

Early humans were cooking plant-based carbs 170,000 years ago, study suggests

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Cost of demolishing Queen’s Cinema was £625,000

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby Veterans beat Malaga Vets

11th January 2020

Sports
Gibraltar women’s futsal lose first match in Northern Ireland

10th January 2020

Sports
Beginners Refereeing Course

10th January 2020

Sports
Basketball Results

10th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020