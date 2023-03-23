Gibraltar netball sees return of visiting school teams to the Rock this weekend

One can feel a buzz of excitement around netball as Ashfold School in Buckinghamshire and Thomas Clapham School in London are the first of a number of schools/colleges returning to the Rock after the pandemic.

The association, prior to the pandemic, hosted close to fifty-plus schools annually as visitors used the Rock as a safe haven to play and develop. Gibraltar netballs youth teams offering visiting teams a wide array of opportunities with teams making themselves available to play.

The visiting teams providing Gibraltar players an opportunity to test themselves against different styles and gameplays which saw youth netball making a fast growth on the Rock at the time. Since the pandemic this opportunity not readily available.

This weekend Gibraltar Netball will be hosting some matches against the visitors. First centrepass In Shape Stars v Ashfold School U13s is on Saturday 25 Mar at 3.30pm at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

More of the action can be watched on Sunday at 09.30am V Ibex Insurance and 10.30am v Purple Lightning.

Thomas Clapham will play on Tues 28 at 5.00pm at the MUGA

“These matches will no doubt test our young players and officials and play a crucial part in their development,” said officials.