Gibraltar Netball stay within top twenty in World Rankings in latest update

Gibraltar netball continues to rank within the top twenty according to the latest World Rankings list published today, Thursday.

Although Gibraltar has not played much at senior level this year, they remain the highest-ranked European side outside of the Home Nations of England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Australia top the world rankings list, followed by New Zealand in second place, with England currently in third.

Wales sit in seventh place, with Scotland in tenth and Northern Ireland 14th on the list.

Gibraltar sits ranked 20th and is awaiting confirmation of whether it will be allowed to take part in the World Cup qualifying matches, which could see them move into the top tier of Europe Netball.

The UAE, who play in Netball Europe, are the closest-ranked team outside the Home Nations, sitting at 26th. Behind them, Ireland stand at 28th with the Isle of Man at 35th.

Gibraltar has maintained its position within the world rankings and is hoping to break further into the top twenty in the coming months.

The May Quad Nations Series between France, Malta, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland was the only event to take place during the period between the previous publication of the world rankings and today’s updated listings. Notably, Gibraltar were not involved.

The first change in the WN World Rankings table can be seen at 28th, with the Republic of Ireland moving up two places after finishing the series in Leeds unbeaten.

Switzerland have also moved up two places to 42nd, helped by their one-goal victory over previously higher-ranked Malta.

Having lost all three of their matches in the series, Malta have dropped three places to 43rd.

France, who beat Switzerland and Malta in the series, remain 38th in the table but with an increased rating of 21, putting them just one point behind St Kitts & Nevis in 37th.

The next WN World Rankings update will take place in September, with this update notably including results from the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will take place from 25 July to 2 August 2026. Gibraltar netball will not be competing in this event either.