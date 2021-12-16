Gibraltar Netball to compete in World Cup qualifiers in Scotland

Netball Scotland has this Thursday revealed that they have been awarded the rights to host the European Netball World Cup Qualifiers 2022 (ENWCQ 2022). In so doing it has been revealed that among the teams competing for the two remaining places for South Africa will be Gibraltar.

According to Netball Scotland, the tournament, showcasing 6 European Nations, will take place in Emirates Arena, Glasgow across 14th-18th October 2022 inclusive.

The competing Nations – Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Gibraltar and Isle of Man – will be fighting it out to qualify for the Netball World Cup 2023 hosted by South Africa.

A total of 16 nations will progress to the Netball World Cup 2023, England having already secured their place means only 2 from the ENWCQ will make the top 16.