Gibraltar Netball U16 to play Tameside for first ever Super Cup
Described as ‘the match that will Rock the Netball world’ by Eng Sports UK, the main organizers, Gibraltar Netball’s U16 have started their countdown to February 16 when they take on Tameside NC for the first ever ENG U16's Netball Super Cup. The match which will take place in Gibraltar puts Gibraltar U16 selection to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here