Gibraltar Netball U17 bounce back with impressive win against Switzerland U17

After a disappointing defeat against the Isle of Man, Gibraltar picked themselves up as they faced Switzerland. Within the first minutes, Gibraltar showed an urgency and energy in their game, which saw them steam ahead to a 5-1 scoreline within the first four minutes of play.

Playing at the Europa Sports Complex, which was still somewhat of a new venue for Gibraltar players, it seemed to also provide for better play for Gibraltar. The Gibraltar Under 17s kept their pace through the first quarter and went 11-4 ahead midway through the quarter. Switzerland were not to be outgunned and limited Gibraltar's options as much as they could, also adding to their own tally as they tried to keep within the points zone.

With four minutes of the quarter left, Gibraltar was 13-8 ahead, enough to have a cushion but not enough to push Switzerland outside the points zone yet. Switzerland cut the deficit to 16-11 as they tried to bounce back. Gibraltar was forced to keep their momentum forward and not ease the pace as they searched to open the gap further. Errors started to creep in once again, similar to the previous evening's match, seeing Gibraltar penalized and losing some ground. Switzerland cut the deficit to just four points, with Gibraltar leading 18-14 at the end of the first quarter. This was a confidence boost for Switzerland, which Gibraltar needed to overcome at the break before the second quarter started.

Gibraltar started the second quarter taking the first point, but Switzerland won the offensive rebound and responded with their own. Gibraltar immediately responded but was met with Switzerland's response. However, Gibraltar broke the initial back-and-forth with an intercept that provided them two chances to go forward. Taking the first, they went 21-16 ahead but could not add an immediate next point. They eventually pushed to grab the 22nd point, not allowing Switzerland their chance to break offensively. Gibraltar extended their lead with some important intercepts and quick passing.

Switzerland responded to make it 24-17, but the seven-point cushion was providing Gibraltar with a comfort zone through which to build their game. They were not to take advantage of it as they allowed Switzerland back into the match and saw how Switzerland were just two points away from catching up to level the score before they produced their own points. The score at 26-23 put Gibraltar under pressure as Switzerland upped their gears and forced mistakes that allowed them back into the game. Switzerland went within a point at 26-25 as Gibraltar's game momentarily collapsed. Switzerland made a dramatic comeback to level at 26-26 with six minutes left in the second quarter.

Changes made just prior to Switzerland's push forward caused a change in Gibraltar's momentum and lost them ground at a crucial time. The match saw the two sides level again at 27-27 as this now became a tense, exciting contest. The hosts were unable to find their feet again, which had given them the lead. Switzerland, buoyed by their comeback, looked strong and looked to try and take the lead after a miss under the hoop. With three minutes left before halftime, Switzerland took the lead at 28-29, a blow for Gibraltar. They were able to level the score at 29-29 but struggled against a high-pressure Swiss defense, which was forcing errors. The Swiss again took the lead at 29-30. Luckily for Gibraltar, a mistake in the center pass saw Switzerland lose the ball when they looked to go ahead further. Instead, Gibraltar leveled at 30-30 and then took the opportunity to retake the lead once again with just seconds left on the clock. Gibraltar held on and went into the lead with two brilliant goals, making it 33-30 and lifting the mood at the sports hall as Gibraltar's comeback fueled the home crowd.

Buoyed by their confident end, Gibraltar went 38-33 ahead within the first minutes and winning defensive rebounds moved swiftly to build on their lead. They were to go 40-33 before Switzerland responded. Gibraltar, however, responded immediately and took it to 43-34. Their momentum pushed them to a nine-point lead before Switzerland was able to respond. Switzerland did reduce the gap to eight points but not for long as Gibraltar responded immediately. Finding the space behind the defense, Gibraltar's shooters were getting in positions to respond to Swiss goals with quick goals of their own. However, Switzerland's constant battling, knowing they had overturned a big points gap earlier in the game, started to get back into the game. They reduced the score gap to six at 46-40 before Gibraltar added their next point.

Gibraltar upped their game as they came towards the end of the third quarter and produced a great display which saw them take the quarter with 52-41, making it an eleven-point difference as they walked into the final quarter. This was a massive confidence boost after having seen their game collapse in the second quarter. This also was a blow to Switzerland who had made a dramatic comeback once but had failed to reproduce it in the third quarter against an energetic Gibraltar side intent on producing the goods and limiting the errors in play which had cost them heavily in previous parts of the match.

It was a tight contest in the early moments of the fourth quarter, although Gibraltar maintained their points difference, increasing it slightly as they went 55-43 ahead within the first minutes. An undershot from the Swiss goal attacker allowed Gibraltar to regain possession and pull further ahead to 57-43 before Switzerland responded. As the minutes ticked away, a Swiss comeback looked less and less unlikely as Gibraltar held their lead. With ten minutes left for the end of the match, Gibraltar was twelve points ahead at 57-45. Patient building towards scoring for Gibraltar ensured that Switzerland did not have the space to regain ground and played in Gibraltar's favor, not only providing the points but reducing Swiss attacks through Gibraltar offensives.

With eight minutes left, Gibraltar was 60-47 ahead and securing their place, leaving themselves with an option to still challenge for the top places with only Northern Ireland left to play. Some great quick passing drove the ball from defense to the hoop in a quick swoop which saw Gibraltar going further ahead at 64-47. Switzerland still within the match point zone, having scored more than half of their opponents' margin. Switzerland did produce some great points with some clean distant shots when least expected.

Although the Swiss did pull back a few quick points in succession, the margin was still at fifteen points with three minutes left. Gibraltar winning 65-50. Both sides played to add to their tally of points, and the fans were treated to a very fast-paced finish with some quick movements and some excellent points on both sides. Gibraltar eased through to victory, having secured a tall enough margin to be comfortable in the finishing minutes. Gibraltar won 71-51, a twenty-point lead in a match in which both sides should be praised. Switzerland, who should have been happy collecting over fifty points, which in other circumstances could have been a winning tally, were felled by a rampant Gibraltar side playing as hosts and producing an outstanding 71 points. Gibraltar now only having to play against Northern Ireland, a final opportunity to try and finish among the top sides in the division.

At the Tercentenary Sports Hall, those who had ventured there were treated to one of the tightest contests in the Challenge division. Both the Isle of Man and Northern Ireland were bidding for the title. An initial point-for-point saw the match level at 2-2. Northern Ireland, however, using their height well, opened up a gap to go 5-2 ahead. It was an electric match at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, a quick passing game with strong defenses and a battle that saw neither side yielding space. Northern Ireland continued with their momentum and kept just ahead with an 8-4 margin at the midway mark. Northern Ireland looked at upping their momentum and winning offensive rebound with their height advantage gained further ground as they went 13-4 ahead with three minutes left on the clock for the end of the first quarter. Stuck at four points, the Isle of Man was being outgunned as they reached the final minutes of the first quarter. A strong disciplined Northern Ireland, showing why they had been Championship division at one point, were to end the first quarter leading 17-6. Observers for Gibraltar watching the match taking note of Northern Ireland's superiority on the court against a team that had beaten Gibraltar the previous evening quite comfortably in the end. Northern Ireland did not ease their pace and went 22-8 ahead with ten minutes of the second quarter to play. Although the Isle of Man tried to respond, the points gap between the two continued to widen with the IOM's objective now to try and meet the 2 for one ratio in the scoreline if they were to stay within the points zone. Northern Ireland were to walk into the break with a comfortable 35-10 lead. The expected battle for the title not materializing with Northern Ireland firmly dominating the match and showing that they were the team to beat for any other division title contenders. Northern Ireland, as expected, built on their tally and went to 42-11 through midway in the third quarter. The Isle of Man did manage to slow down Northern Ireland's pace and started to pull some points back with Northern Ireland leading 47-15 with three minutes left of the third quarter. This still was not enough for the Isle of Man who required substantially more points to stay in the match point zone. Northern Ireland took the third quarter with a 50-15 lead. They were to ease through the final quarter knowing there was little hope for the Isle of Man to make any type of comeback. Northern Ireland winning 56-24.