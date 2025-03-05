Gibraltar netball U17 comeback to take seven point win

Gibraltar U17 42-35 Switzerland

Europe Netball, Division 2

In their distinctive “Campions” red and white, Gibraltar U17s faced Switzerland. It was a quick start for Gibraltar, securing the first point. Switzerland responded just as quickly to level the score. A couple of nervy passes followed from both sides before Gibraltar’s shooters added a second, capitalizing on an infringement to steal possession and deny Switzerland a play.

Stern defending slowed Switzerland, but they managed to equalize once again as both teams searched to make their early mark. A good intercept set up a play that allowed Switzerland to score their third point and take the lead.

With this being the first day of the competition in Northern Ireland and just the fourth match in the Open, both teams were feeling the tension. Gibraltar fought back to equalize at 3-3, staying composed and preventing Switzerland from taking advantage of the break.

Initially, Gibraltar struggled to move the ball quickly, slowed by high pressure from the Swiss team. However, with some good intercepts and capitalizing on Switzerland’s nervy passing, Gibraltar regained the lead at 4-3. Their defensive efforts to stall Switzerland were short-lived, as the latter equalized at 4-4. Some calm and confident shooting saw Gibraltar move ahead again to 5-4, before Switzerland once again leveled the score at 5-5 with five minutes of the first quarter still to play.

Much like their coaches Ferrer and Ruiz, Gibraltar’s young shooters added a sixth point, only for Switzerland to equalize within seconds. A quick turnaround saw Gibraltar reclaim the lead at 7-6.

With two minutes left in the first quarter, Gibraltar grabbed an important advantage, using a turnover to score their eighth and take a two-goal lead—soon extended to three. Switzerland cut the deficit down to two with thirty seconds to go. As they tried to close the gap, Gibraltar capitalized on their opportunity, scoring just before the buzzer to finish the quarter leading 10-7.

Switzerland started the second quarter quickly, cutting the deficit to just one. A rapid point from the start and a second one after regaining possession put pressure on Gibraltar. It took Gibraltar some time to regain composure before they advanced and grabbed their first point of the quarter, making it 11-9.

With patience and better ball movement, Gibraltar regained their three-point lead before Switzerland cut it down to one again. A quick response from Gibraltar saw them restore the three-point advantage.

Matching point for point and trying to keep the gap open, Gibraltar maintained their momentum. Midway through the second quarter, they extended their lead to four, going ahead 15-11. Confident in their passing and facing a Swiss team struggling to close the deficit, Gibraltar led 17-12 with six minutes left before halftime.

Unlike in previous years, where Gibraltar had secured runaway margins, this match remained tight, frustrating their opponents. Switzerland’s early quick pace was now neutralized, although they continued to apply pressure to ensure the game did not slip away.

The Swiss cowbells rang within the crowd, but they were not enough to spur Switzerland forward, as they fell behind 19-14 with just over three minutes left before the break. Despite a lower-scoring second half of the quarter, Switzerland stayed in the match, reducing the gap to 19-15 at halftime.

Switzerland again started quickly in the third quarter, scoring some early points before Gibraltar responded. The Swiss then struck back immediately, bringing the score to 20-17. Gibraltar, however, delivered another blow, regaining a four-point lead. Switzerland continued to play catch-up.

Strong defending provided Gibraltar with the support they needed as they tried to open up play. Initially halted, they eventually found the net again, stretching their lead to five points.

Moving the ball more confidently, Gibraltar missed the opportunity to take a six-point lead, instead allowing Switzerland to cut the gap to 24-21 as the Swiss capitalized on their chances.

With additional pressure on Gibraltar’s shooters, Switzerland looked threatening and seemed poised to reduce the deficit further. However, disciplined defense and confident shooting allowed Gibraltar to restore their four-point lead.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Switzerland produced a great intercept and turned it into a score, closing the gap to just two points at 25-23. Gibraltar’s shooters felt the pressure momentarily, but scoring their 26th point provided a confidence boost, allowing them to regain their four-point lead almost immediately.

Changes in the lineup did not prevent Switzerland from hitting a long-range shot to secure their 24th point with two minutes left. Swift passing helped Gibraltar restore their four-point lead, but Switzerland responded quickly, attempting to shift the momentum once again.

With just 30 seconds left in the quarter, Switzerland stunned Gibraltar with some solid shooting and passing, reducing the gap to just one point. The third quarter ended with Gibraltar leading by a solitary point at 28-27.

The short break saw Switzerland in confident spirits, while Gibraltar’s coaches worked to lift their players, who had let their heads drop after conceding the final point of the previous quarter.

A match that Gibraltar had expected to win comfortably was now turning into an early test for the young players.

It was a nervy start to the fourth quarter, with Gibraltar scoring the first point but failing to capitalize on regaining possession twice due to handling errors and overshot passes. This allowed Switzerland to pull one back and threaten to level the score.

Switzerland battled hard and eventually secured the equalizer at 29-29.

On the third attempt, Gibraltar managed to retake the lead at 30-29. Regaining possession, they nudged ahead again and maintained momentum.

Some determined play allowed Gibraltar to extend their lead to three points. They then tried to capitalize on Switzerland’s missed passes through the middle but were twice caught out with footwork infringements, allowing Switzerland to reduce the deficit to 32-30.

With six minutes left on the clock, Gibraltar’s shooters provided a calming presence, stretching the lead back to three points, then four, through sustained pressure.

With just five minutes left, the score stood at 35-30 in Gibraltar’s favor, as they once again regained the five-point lead they had held earlier in the match.

As the game entered the final three minutes, Gibraltar protected their center pass well, maintaining a 38-33 lead and making it increasingly difficult for Switzerland to turn things around.

It was Gibraltar who made the decisive move, breaking Switzerland’s center pass to extend the lead by another point, then adding to it again to go seven points ahead at 43-34.

With just a minute left to play, Gibraltar had done enough to secure the victory, walking away with a well-earned 42-35 win in their first match of the tournament.