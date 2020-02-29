Gibraltar Netball u17 in confident win over Malta
Gibraltar’s Under 17 netball squad shrugged to one side Friday’s defeat at the hands of the Republic of Ireland to come out with a convincing win over Malta. The young Gibraltar side, who unlike other sides have maintained their ethos of building from home grown grassroots instead of looking beyond their own youth leagues, started...
