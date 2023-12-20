Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Netball U19 took on the challenge in Loughborough

By Stephen Ignacio
20th December 2023

Gibraltar U19 Netball squad was tested just before the festivities in a Europe Netball U19 Pilot Event held at Loughborough.
The squad was to perform against Under 19 sides from Wales, England, Scotland, Isle of Man, Ireland and Northern Ireland, coming away with just the one win, but which could have easily have been three having lost against Ireland and Northern Ireland by the narrowest of margins.
With their opponents ranked among the top teams in Netball, the event was to provide Gibraltar’s young talents with an opportunity to experience playing at a higher level than they are accustomed to. This seen as a pathway towards preparing for their participation in the World Youth netball Championships which will be hosted in Gibraltar in 2025, and which will see Gibraltar playing against the world’s top ranked teams.
Gibraltar was to face three early harsh defeats at the hands of Wales, England Y and Scotland before they were to see themselves coming away with a victory.
Picking themselves up from the three earlier defeats and in what was a short space of time with the event running through just two days, Gibraltar was to come away with a victory against the Isle of Mn by 16-13.
They were next to face Ireland where they faced the narrowest of defeats losing 13-16.
Another tough encounter against another England side, England X saw them fall 37-4. They were once again to pick themselves up and faced a formidable Northern Ireland, which are ranked at the same levels as Wales and Scotland to produce a performance which saw them only losing by two points. Northern Ireland winning by just 14-12.
Gibraltar Netball officials expressed the hope that the event will become an annual event commenting that “this will align with Gibraltar netball performance pathway. Our athletes can then compete in U17, U19, U21 and seniors. A more realistic progress and more opportunities for players to mature, whereas before it was a huge jump from U17s to seniors.”
The event was also a good testing ground for one of Gibraltar Netballs up and coming umpires with Ella Milan, an A Award Umpire officiating matches.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

GHA introduces mandatory mask requirement as flu, COVID and RSV cases increase

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

City Hall marks inaugural weddings with love stories spanning continents

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Local News

‘Potential source’ of Legionnaire’s disease ‘identified and isolated’

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Calpe Rowing Club end year in style

20th December 2023

Sports
Tom Zammitt shortlisted for British rowing award

20th December 2023

Sports
Lions maintained unbeaten run

20th December 2023

Sports
U20s Volleyball will form part of European Zonal Event in Dublin

20th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023