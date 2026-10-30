Gibraltar Netball umpires appointed to international events during past months highlights Gibraltar Netball

Following the latest announcement that Natalia Porter will be officiating at the Europe Netball U19 event Gibraltar Netball has highlighted that three of its umpires have been appointed to international events during the past months.

“Over the coming months, three of Gibraltar's own netball umpires have been appointed to officiate at prestigious international events across Europe and the Caribbean.

“Nadine Pardo-Zammit, an International Talent Identified Umpire (ITID), is currently in Sint Maarten officiating at the Battle of the Isles competition. Nadine was delighted to return to international competition and enjoyed a positive start to the tournament with a strong first match.

“Natalia Porter, an A-Award umpire, has been selected to officiate at the Europe Netball Under-19 Championships, taking place at the University of Nottingham from 6-8th November. As a student at the university, Natalia is especially looking forward to officiating at such a significant event on familiar ground.

“Nathalie Chipolina, also an A-award umpire has been appointed to the Europe Netball Under-21 Championships in Belfast, which will take place from 12-13th December. Nathalie is eager to gain further international experience and develop her skills at the event.

“Both Natalia and Nathalie are looking forward to the valuable experience and mentorship opportunities that these competitions will provide, while representing Gibraltar on the international stage.

“These appointments are a testament to the high standard of officiating within Gibraltar Netball and reflect the continued development and recognition of our umpires at an international level.”