Gibraltar netball wins 72-9 against Switzerland

It was a confident start for Gibraltar with Joelle Moreno getting the first turn over and Megan Ruiz and then Courtney Ferrer scoring the first two. Ruiz making it three in a row within two minutes of the start of the match against Switzerland.

With a changed line up which saw Ruiz, Ferrer, and Janice Moreno coming in Gibraltar set about with fresh legs after a tough first match against the IOM the previous day.

They were produce a similar start to the previous day with Switzerland not scoring until Gibraltar were 6-0 in the lead. Gibraltar making it 7-1 immediately.

Gibraltar’s defence once again providing a strong presence which saw Gibraltar climb to 11-1 with still eight minutes on the clock for the first period.

Switzerland struggled to get past the flying towers of Ocana, Gillingwater and Macquisten and high flyer Joelle Moreno. Making life easier for Gibraltar to produce a fluidity which didn’t see Switzerland score again until three minutes until the end of the quarter.

Switzerland became watching passengers in the first quarter as Gibraltar ploughed their way to a 20-2 lead after the first quarter.

Gibraltar’s presence on the court eclipsing their opponents.

Gibraltar described by commentators, including Israel’s head coach as the team to watch in terms of positioning and technique underlined how Gibraltar Netball’s performance development plans where starting to take fruit as they prepared to compete in a World Cup regional qualifier later this year.

Joelle Moreno and Giliingwater were rested at the start of the second quarter with both Chloe and Anna Hernandez coming in. Gibraltar’s unrelenting pace continued as they added to their tally and kept Switzerland at just two points. The strength of their squad put on display as they went to a 25-2 lead within five minutes of the second quarter.

The Swiss took six minutes of the quarter to find their next point.

Gibraltar’s flowing fluid passing overwhelming the Swiss. Gibraltar’s sportsmanship not eroded either as Megan Ruiz received praise from observers after trying to stop an opposing player from hitting the ground whilst having just received a pass and in a position to shoot.

With six minutes of the second quarter left Gibraltar were already 28-3 ahead and cruising to victory.

The Swiss received praise from the crowd as they added two more points making it 31-5.

Their sixth point receiving equal applause as they kept battling on against a Gibraltar side that looked strong enough to compete for top honours. Gibraltar finished at half time 34-6 ahead.

The first two quarters for Gibraltar demonstrated how Gibraltar’s preparations to compete against the likes of Wales and Scotland were already coming into place. With the match becoming somewhat of a practice match with a substantial lead already gained by halftime Sarah Payas was able to rotate her players and try out new tactics, combinations and game plays.

Truman-Davies cane on replacing Ferrer bringing into the court a combination partnership with Ruiz. The young player soon putting her name on the scoresheet as Gibraltar adapted quickly to the changes whilst keeping their fast fluid passing game intact.

Gibraltar surpassed Cayman Islands score against the Swiss In the third quarter as they went 38-7 ahead. Leaving them ample time to produce a significant points difference in case it was required in determining the final positions.

The changes in formation, along with Switzerlands continued push to try and get back into the game, inevitably saw Gibraltar’s scoring rate go down in the third quarter.

Gillingwater was to come back on after Ocana needed some treatment to an injury.

The Swiss continued to struggle on the scoring stakes, kept to just a single point in the third quarter. Gibraltar, although slowing on their scoring rate, finished the third quarter with a 50-7 lead. Truman-Davies showing that she was ready to compete for her position with some fine shooting. Gibraltar already seeing Ferrer, Martinez, Ruiz and Pozo on top form and with the youngster knocking on the door in what is a highly competitive position.

The fourth quarter saw Gibraltar picking up the pace and within the first five minutes had moved to a 58-7 lead.

With Gibraltar at 62-7 Ruiz was replaced and given a rest with Pozo getting some play-time.

Switzerland finally found the net before Pozo found her first point with her first attempt.

Gibraltar even at 65-8 with five minutes left on the clock did not let their guard down or ease the pace keeping their focus and momentum.

The unrelenting pace saw Gibraltar finish with a 72-9 victory.

With just one match left this evening against Cayman Island to complete their group matches Gibraltar now looks at finishing the group stage unbeaten if they can overcome Cayman Island.

Opening the way to a play-off to reach Sunday’s finals.