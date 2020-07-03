Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Jul, 2020

Gibraltar on UK's list of countries exempt from quarantine

By Chronicle Staff
3rd July 2020

Gibraltar and the other Overseas Territories are on a list of 73 countries and territories where English holidaymakers can visit without self-isolating on their return to the UK.

The long-awaited list was published by the UK Government on Friday afternoon.

It features popular short-haul destinations such as Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, as well as long-haul locations including Australia, Barbados, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam.

Fourteen British Overseas Territories including Gibraltar are also included.

Portugal, the US, China and Thailand are among the notable absentees.

Approved destinations pose “a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens” but the list will be kept “under constant review”, the Department for Transport said.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office will exempt the approved countries from its advisory against all non-essential travel from Saturday, while the quarantine policy will be amended from July 10.

That means people who depart on Saturday and spend at least six days in one of the listed locations will not need to self-isolate on their return.

