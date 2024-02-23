Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Padel gets its national squads ready for action

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd February 2024

Although just two years since its launch the Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association is preparing its national squads across its various senior categories and veterans ready for action in the coming months.
Both the women’s and veterans preliminary selections were on the courts this Tuesday training for forthcoming matches scehduled for March. A final selection process will determine the final teams to be selected which will be representing Gibraltar for the first times.
The sport which has gained ground since the launch of the association now looking towards the prospect of seeing discussions for new facilities underway whilst it developes the sport both at grassroots level and now at national squad level.

