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Fri 12th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar pair need to beat Ireland after defeat against Singapore

By Stephen Ignacio
12th June 2026

Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano have a mammoth task this evening as they take on Ireland in the World Cup of Darts.
Ireland defeated Singapore on day one with a 4-1 scoreline, setting up Singapore’s next match against Gibraltar.
The Gibraltar pair, called up at the last minute for the PDC World Cup of Darts following the withdrawal of Uganda, arrived in Frankfurt only yesterday evening with no preparation, having believed they had been excluded from this year’s competition.
The pair, however, put up a good challenge against Singapore earlier this afternoon. Although defeated 4-2, they kept the door open if they can produce the goods later this evening.
Gibraltar have no option but to beat Ireland and would need to do so by a 4-0 scoreline. Not the easiest of feats on any given day.
All eyes will be on the Gibraltar pair, who will be playing at the same time as the Gibraltar Darts Association hosts its annual presentation, with the top players going head-to-head at Europa.
With Gibraltar’s World Cup of Darts match being broadcast on Sky Sports, the clash against Ireland is likely to be a distraction during the presentation, with colleagues cheering on their compatriots in what has already been a boost for Gibraltar darts after initially being left out of this year’s competition, the first time this had happened since the tournament was launched.
Singapore but pulled it back winning the next two legs to take a 2-1 lead.
Singapore, with an inspired performance from Paul Lim drew level and took the win grabbing a crucial win. Gibraltar could face a tie-breaker decision if they win against Ireland.

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