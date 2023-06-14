Gibraltar pair will face Australia and Guyana on Friday

Gibraltar’s pairing of Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt will need to wait until Friday to start their competition in the World Cup of Darts.

Drawn in the group which with last years winners Australia and debutants Guyana, Gibraltar as the third team in the group C draw will watch this Thursday as their two group opponents first face each other.

They will then play on Friday afternoon session against the loser of this match before playing their second match that same evening against the winners.

The 2023 My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts begins in Germany this Thursday, as a record 40 nations battle it out in the annual festival of darts at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt.

The Gibraltar pairing of Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt the youngest pairing. Although Hewitt has played three times in the competition with Galliano having played twice before. The 13th edition of the World Cup of Darts sees and expansion in the numbers from 32 to 40 teams featuring a group stage and Doubles matches across four days of competition from June 15-18. The Gibraltar duo will face Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock who steered Australia to a maiden World Cup title last year.

Heta clinched his first ranking title of 2023 in Tuesday’s Players Championship 14. Speaking to the official World Cup of Darts organisers website he commented,” “It probably gives Simon a bit of confidence that he can count on me,” added Heta, making his fourth straight World Cup appearance. “I know that Simon has been playing well this year too, and I can always count on him because he always steps up for the World Cup. “I’m absolutely looking forward to it. Hopefully we can back it up, but we’ll have to do it the hard way! “The best of seven legs format is cut-throat, but it’s great for the other nations. They have a chance to prove themselves. I think it’s going to be great.”

The 2023 My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts will be played at Eissporthalle, Frankfurt between this Thursday June 15 and June 18z

Seeded through to Second Round are (1) England (2) Wales (3) Netherlands (4) Scotland

In the group stage are

Group Stage Draw

Group A (5) Belgium Finland China

Group B (6) Germany Hong Kong Japan

Group C (7) Australia Guyana Gibraltar

Group D (8) Northern Ireland France Ukraine

Group E (9) Republic of Ireland Thailand Croatia

Group F (10) Austria Denmark USA

Group G (11) Poland Portugal Lithuania

Group H (12) Canada India Hungary

Group I (13) Czech Republic Singapore Philippines

Group J (14) Spain South Africa Iceland

Group K (15) Latvia New Zealand Bahrain

Group L (16) Switzerland Italy Sweden

Draw Bracket – Second Round onwards (1) England v v (4) Scotland v v (2) Wales v v (3) Netherlands v v

Session Schedule Thursday June 15 (1900 local time, 1800 BST) Group Stage – First Matches x12 Team 1 v Team 2 from each group Switzerland v Italy Poland v Portugal Czech Republic v Singapore Spain v South Africa Republic of Ireland v Thailand Northern Ireland v France Belgium v Finland Canada v India Austria v Denmark Germany v Hong Kong Australia v Guyana Latvia v New Zealand

Friday June 16 Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST) Group Stage – Second Matches x12 Loser First Match v Team 3

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST) Group Stage – Final Matches x12 Winner First Match v Team 3

Saturday June 17 Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST) Second Round x4

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST) Second Round x4

Sunday June 18 Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST) Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST) Semi-Finals Final

Format Group Stage - Best of seven legs Second Round - Best of 15 legs Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs Final - Best of 19 legs All games will be played in a Doubles format.

Competing Nations & Pairings Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock Austria - Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez Bahrain - Basem Mahmood, Abdulnasser Yusuf Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts Canada - Matt Campbell, Jeff Smith China - Xiaochen Zong, Lihao Wen Croatia - Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grbavac Czech Republic - Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek Denmark - Vladimir Andersen, Benjamin Reus England - Michael Smith, Rob Cross Finland - Marko Kantele, Paavo Myller France - Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre Germany - Gabriel Clemens, Martin Schindler Gibraltar - Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt Guyana - Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung, Lok Yin Lee Hungary - Patrik Kovács, Levente Sárai Iceland - Hallgrimur Egilsson, Vitor Charrua India - Prakash Jiwa, Amit Gilitwala Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dante Japan - Jun Matsuda, Tomoya Goto Latvia - Madars Razma, Dmitriy Zhukov Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas Netherlands - Danny Noppert, Dirk van Duijvenbode New Zealand - Ben Robb, Warren Parry Northern Ireland - Brendan Dolan, Daryl Gurney Philippines - Christian Perez, Lourence Ilagan Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Krzysztof Kciuk Portugal - Jose de Sousa, Luis Ameixa Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry Scotland - Peter Wright, Gary Anderson Singapore - Paul Lim, Harith Lim South Africa - Devon Petersen, Vernon Bouwers Spain - Jose Justicia, Tony Martinez Sweden - Dennis Nilsson, Oskar Lukasiak Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Marcel Walpen Thailand - Attapol Eupakaree, Yong Gaweenuntavong Ukraine - Vladyslav Omelchenko, Illia Pekaruk USA - Jules van Dongen, Leonard Gates Wales - Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton

Prize Fund (Per Team) Winners - £80,000 Runners-Up - £50,000 Semi-Final Losers - £30,000 Quarter-Final Losers - £20,000 Last 16 Losers - £9,000 Second in Group - £5,000 Third in Group - £4,000 Total - £450,000