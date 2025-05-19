Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th May, 2025

Gibraltar Parliament represented at Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference

By Chronicle Staff
19th May 2025

The Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, Karen Ramagge, attended the 4th Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference held at Portcullis House, London, from May 13 to 16.

She was accompanied by Phillip Borge McCarthy, Secretary to the Gibraltar Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The conference brought together Speakers from across the Commonwealth to discuss parliamentary democracy, good governance and shared challenges facing legislatures. The programme included keynote speeches, panel discussions and workshops aimed at encouraging the exchange of ideas and best practices among parliamentary leaders.

Members of the media work ahead of the UK-EU Summit at Lancaster House, in central London. Photo by Henry Nicholls

During the visit, Madam Speaker was also granted an audience with the King and attended the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

The participation of the Gibraltar delegation reflects the continued engagement of the Gibraltar Branch in Commonwealth parliamentary affairs and its commitment to promoting interparliamentary dialogue.

