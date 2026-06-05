Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Parliament Speaker attends Overseas Territories conference in Grand Cayman

By Chronicle Staff
5th June 2026

The Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, Karen Ramagge Phillips, attended the fifth Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference in Grand Cayman from May 25 to 29.

She was accompanied by the Clerk of the Gibraltar Parliament, Phillip Borge McCarthy.

The conference brings together the House of Commons and the legislatures of the Overseas Territories to discuss areas of shared interest and exchange knowledge and experience.

During the event, Ms Ramagge Phillips delivered a keynote address entitled The role of the Speaker as the guardian of democracy, focusing on strengthening public confidence in, and understanding of, the legislature.

She also outlined the artificial intelligence and technological developments introduced by the Gibraltar Parliament over the past year.

The Speaker highlighted the introduction of the Gibraltar Youth Parliament as a civic education initiative intended to engage younger people and encourage participation in democratic life.
She also participated in a series of bilateral meetings with fellow delegates.

She thanked the Parliament of Grand Cayman and the team from the Office of the Speaker, D. Ezzard Miller, for organising and hosting the event.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

£50,000 fine and law firm director suspended over anti-money laundering failures 

Wed 3rd Jun, 2026

Local News

Feetham withdraws GSLP leadership bid as Arias-Vasquez confirms she will stand

Thu 4th Jun, 2026

Sports

Clubs pushing for a phased removal of home-grown player rule

Thu 4th Jun, 2026

Local News

Gibraltar could have first woman Chief Minister as Picardo sets out departure plan

Thu 4th Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
ARRISE donates £5,000 to CareLink Baby Bank

5th June 2026

Local News
St Joseph’s pupils raise £3,000 for 5in5 during resilience week

5th June 2026

Local News
Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service attends INTERSCHUTZ 2026

5th June 2026

Local News
Marble Arc wins World Environment Day shop window competition for second year running

5th June 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026