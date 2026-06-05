Gibraltar Parliament Speaker attends Overseas Territories conference in Grand Cayman

The Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, Karen Ramagge Phillips, attended the fifth Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference in Grand Cayman from May 25 to 29.

She was accompanied by the Clerk of the Gibraltar Parliament, Phillip Borge McCarthy.

The conference brings together the House of Commons and the legislatures of the Overseas Territories to discuss areas of shared interest and exchange knowledge and experience.

During the event, Ms Ramagge Phillips delivered a keynote address entitled The role of the Speaker as the guardian of democracy, focusing on strengthening public confidence in, and understanding of, the legislature.

She also outlined the artificial intelligence and technological developments introduced by the Gibraltar Parliament over the past year.

The Speaker highlighted the introduction of the Gibraltar Youth Parliament as a civic education initiative intended to engage younger people and encourage participation in democratic life.

She also participated in a series of bilateral meetings with fellow delegates.

She thanked the Parliament of Grand Cayman and the team from the Office of the Speaker, D. Ezzard Miller, for organising and hosting the event.