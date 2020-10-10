Gibraltar pave their route to promotion after second victory
Group 2, League D – Nations League Liechtenstein (0) 0 – 1 (0) Gibraltar Scorer - Tjay De Barr 10 mins Gibraltar took a massive leap towards their objective of winning promotion from League D of the UEFA Nations League with an away win against their closest rivals Liechtenstein in Vaduz. The latter had sat...
