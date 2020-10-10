Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 10th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar pave their route to promotion after second victory

By Stephen Ignacio
10th October 2020

Group 2, League D – Nations League Liechtenstein (0) 0 – 1 (0) Gibraltar Scorer - Tjay De Barr 10 mins Gibraltar took a massive leap towards their objective of winning promotion from League D of the UEFA Nations League with an away win against their closest rivals Liechtenstein in Vaduz. The latter had sat...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Gib registers highest overnight spike in Covid-19 cases

Fri 9th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Linda Alvarez awarded MBE for services to sport

Sat 10th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW

Mon 5th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Tjay De Barr goal gives Gibraltar it’s second victory

10th October 2020

Sports
Gibraltar will aim for the three points

9th October 2020

Sports
Seb keeps on thrilling in golf

9th October 2020

Sports
Change in endurance swim times

9th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020