Gibraltar Pistol Association in Portugal competition

The Gibraltar Pistol Association had a small team participate in the IPSC Store Level 3 IPSC match that was held on the 30th and 31st of March. The match took place at the O Pinhal shooting range in Portugal with 9 stages shot each day in appalling weather conditions. Shane Athey took 3rd place in the Production Optics Senior Category, and John Holmes took 1st place for Open Senior and 2nd place for Open overall. “It was a great match despite all the rain and mud!” said Shane, “It was a challenge to stay on your feet and not slip and fall over, but we really enjoyed it and shot very well.”

The GPA are hoping to take a bigger team to the match next year, including some juniors that are currently training in IPSC.

