Tue 8th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar play Norway and Netherlands at Victoria Stadium in March

By Stephen Ignacio
8th December 2020

Gibraltar will start their qualifier group matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a triple header which brings Norway and Netherlands to Gibraltar.
March 2021 will see Gibraltar play against Norway at home on the 24th. They will then travel to Montenegro for the 27th before returning to Gibraltar to play Netherlands on the 30th at the Victoria Stadium.
September will also see them in a triple header this time playing Latvia away from home on the 1st before returning to Gibraltar to play Turkey at the Victoria Stadium on the 4th. Their next match will be just three days after on the 7th in Norway giving the Gibraltar squad little resting time.
Gibraltar’s last group match after matches in October against Montenegro and Netherlands will see Gibraltar first play Turkey in November before they finish against Latvia at the Victoria Stadium on the 16th.

