Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar pledges to put climate change at heart of education policies

Gibraltar’s Professor Daniella Tilbury during the Together for Tomorrow meeting at COP26 in Glasgow on Friday, which she chaired.

By Chronicle Staff
5th November 2021

Gibraltar will enshrine in legislation a commitment to include learning about the climate emergency and climate justice as fundamental principles in its education policies.

The commitment was made on Friday by Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Education and Environment, during a meeting at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The meeting, titled Together for Tomorrow, was a joint initiative by the UK Department for Education, Italy, UNESCO, Mock COP and Youth4Climate, and was chaired by Professor Daniella Tilbury, Gibraltar’s Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations.

It brought together education ministers and ministers responsible for climate change from countries around the globe, alongside young people to discuss the crucial role of education in enabling positive climate action.

Education and learning are increasingly seen as key means for addressing climate change.

All participating countries were encouraged to pledge commitments to education for climate change and sustainability and to closer collaboration and alignment of policies between Education and Environment ministries.

“Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar recognise fully that climate education is a crucial component in the fulfilment of a pupil's rights to quality education,” Dr Cortes said in a video statement.

“Transformative learning for people and planet are now a priority.”

“We recognise that teachers need training, support and resources, and we commit to providing all of these so that they're able to effectively and inclusively integrate sustainability and climate education into their areas of responsibility.”

“Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar believes that learning about the climate emergency and climate justice have to be fundamental principles of education policy, and so will enshrine this in legislation in the coming months.”

“At the same time, we recognise the professional expertise of educators and commit to relying on them in the development of climate education.”

“We pledge to connect information technology, digital literacy, critical thinking, teamwork and real world engagement so that our young people can be empowered and enabled to make a difference in the fight against climate change.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Chinook will make ‘at least’ four round trips to ferry radar kit to Rock Gun

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

Industrial action at Customs over plan to exclude Marine Section from shift rotations

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Locally developed app ‘Synergise’ launches

5th November 2021

Local News
Action 4 Schools teams up with WellFound in water well project

5th November 2021

Local News
‘Light up your ride’ to put focus on green transport

5th November 2021

Local News
Cryptic clue for hidden tickets to celebrity charity night for mental health

5th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021