Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar port recognised internationally for Covid-19 efforts

A crew member from the Royal Caribbean ship Jewel of the Sea is pictured last May leaving the ship in the Port of Gibraltar. Over 300 crewmen were repatriated in that operation. Gibraltar has hosted numerous technical calls at a time when most ports were closed to cruise ships. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2020

Gibraltar’s efforts to help cruise companies service their ships and repatriate crews during the Covid-19 lockdown period have been recognised with an industry award.

Gibraltar won the award for the “Western Mediterranean MedCruise port showing the greatest commitment during the pandemic” at the second edition of the annual MedCruise awards.

The MedCruise association represents the second largest cruise market in the world.

The association organises the awards, made up of several categories, to recognise excellence in the industry for those companies, organisations and individuals who go beyond expectations in support of the industry.

During the lockdown period when cruise business slumped and most countries had shut the ports and airports, Gibraltar accepted calls from numerous cruise ships, enabling companies to get crew home and ensure their ships had necessary supplies of fuel, food and other essentials.

“Gibraltar is recognised as one of the leading cruise ports in the Western Mediterranean and this award, in these troubled times, further endorses our efforts to keep the Rock at the forefront of the cruise industry,” said Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Tourism.

“Our membership of MedCruise is a vital part of our efforts to attract cruise ships to the Rock.”

“We hope that once the current situation eases, we will once again welcome cruise passengers to our shores.”

The Minister for the Port, Gilbert Licudi, added: “The Gibraltar Port Authority, in conjunction with HM Government of Gibraltar, has worked hard to ensure that cruise vessels have been serviced safely and efficiently during these challenging times.”

“The introduction of protocols by the GPA at the start of the pandemic has helped to enhance the already strong relationship with the cruise industry and has allowed crew changes and technical calls to be carried out in a way that has protected both the local population and crew members alike.”

“Gibraltar has once again demonstrated that it is a port that can be relied upon by the shipping community.”

Most Read

Local News

Schools prepare for September ‘return to normality’, albeit with new measures

Mon 10th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib experiences hottest day in five years

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Local News

HMS Trent makes maiden call to Gibraltar

Sun 9th Aug, 2020

Local News

UK’s ambassador in Rabat signals ‘enormous potential’ for Morocco-Gibraltar trade

Tue 11th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
NASUWT calls on Govt to address its concerns over plans to reopen schools

12th August 2020

Local News
University students aid Covid-19 effort

11th August 2020

Local News
UK’s ambassador in Rabat signals ‘enormous potential’ for Morocco-Gibraltar trade

11th August 2020

Local News
Precautions tightened at Mount Alvernia after carer tests positive for Covid-19

10th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020