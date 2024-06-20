Gibraltar PSA Challenger Tour – Day 1

The Gibraltar Squash Association welcomed professional squash back to Europa Sports Park for the 2024 edition of the PSA Challenger Tour event. With the top 8 seeds already in the second round, the remainder of the field fought for the right to face them.

In the men’s draw, it was plain sailing for almost all the entrants. Only two matches went beyond three games. Both Mateo Restrepo and Paul Broadberry came back from a game down against Kajetan Lipski and Finlay Scott respectively.

Rene Mijs, Victor Reguera, David Maier and Yuri Farneti all progressing to the second round without losing a game.

In the women’s draw, the games were closer. The SpaniardsNoa Romero and Ona Blasco both needed 5 games to overcome their respective opponents, both exchanging games to 2-2 before clinching the winning game.

Mariam Eissa and Karolina Sramkova both managed to progress, only dropping a single game whilst K Lincou, Amelie Haworth, B Sameh and S Zrazhevska all progressed without dropping a game.

With the big seeds joining today’s victors, tomorrow’s games look to provide some excellent squash in both draws.