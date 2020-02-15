Gibraltar pulls out of Straits Games
With 125 days left before the next Strait Games in Ceuta, Gibraltar has announced that it will withdraw and no longer participate in this annual event. Gibraltar is not alone in withdrawing from the Games with La Linea already having done the same in 2019, a decision that has since prompted Gibraltar to follow suit....
