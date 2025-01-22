Gibraltar Put in Good Performance but Lacked the Final Punch as Estonia claimed the points

Estonia U19 8

Gibraltar U19 3

Gibraltar Under-19s futsal squad’s first match in Group C of the UEFA Under-19 Futsal Euro Championships preliminary round ended in defeat. The 8-3 result, which secured the first three group points for Estonia, did not reflect the performance of the Gibraltar side. Estonia’s victory was not due to dominance of the match but rather their sharpness in front of goal compared to Gibraltar’s inability to capitalize on their opportunities.

Host nation Estonia started confidently, buoyed by their home crowd. They were expected to control the pace of the game and assert their dominance early. However, they were met by a determined Gibraltar side that pressed high from the start and did not shy away from attacking.

Gibraltar opened the scoring with a well-executed free kick. A short pass to the left and quick ball movement split the defense, creating a gap that Gibraltar exploited to force the first goal. The hosts’ confidence took a blow but they responded with strength.

Gibraltar continued to press high and advanced their lines whenever Estonia had possession, pushing them away from their goal. The visitors aimed to take the game to the hosts, who were searching for an equalizer.

Estonia created chances of their own. With 14 minutes left in the first half, a free kick at the edge of the penalty area forced Gibraltar into desperate defending. The Gibraltar keeper came up with a crucial block. Moments later, Gibraltar broke free, only for the Estonia keeper to deny them a potential second goal.

Estonia’s pressure paid off when a long throw from their keeper sent the ball end-to-end. An Estonia forward got in front of Gibraltar’s keeper and capitalized on the opportunity, smashing in the equalizer past an unsighted Gibraltar keeper.

Midway through the first half, Estonia struck again. A thunderous shot to the far top corner gave them the lead. A delay in Gibraltar’s passing saw them caught in possession, allowing Estonia to extend their lead to 3-1. Gibraltar’s inefficiency in attack and mistakes in possession were proving costly.

The match turned into an end-to-end contest, with chances for both sides. Despite the hostile home crowd, Gibraltar remained undeterred, pressing to close the gap. With three minutes left in the first half, Estonia rotated their outfield players and struck again, this time from another long throw by the keeper. A slight touch in front of Gibraltar’s keeper was enough to divert the ball into the net.

Estonia added a fifth goal before halftime, breaking quickly after a Gibraltar attack. A low shot through the middle found its way past the keeper with under two minutes remaining. The first half ended 5-1 in favor of the hosts, though the scoreline didn’t tell the full story.

Gibraltar responded admirably in the second half. With high pressure and confidence going forward, they searched for a way back into the match. Four minutes into the second half, Gibraltar found their reward. Hancock added to Gonzalez’s earlier goal to make it 5-2 after beating two defenders.

Gibraltar maintained their momentum, forcing several good saves from the Estonia keeper and defense as they searched for a third goal. Dalmedo struck next, putting pressure on the hosts as their lead diminished.

Unfortunately, this was Gibraltar’s final goal of the match. Estonia’s sixth goal did not deter Gibraltar, who continued to push to reduce the deficit. However, their efficiency in attack remained a challenge compared to the hosts.

Despite dominating much of the second half and feeling they deserved more, Gibraltar struggled to convert their dominance into goals. Estonia capitalized on Gibraltar’s decision to play with five outfield players, sacrificing their keeper. Long punts forward allowed Estonia to score twice more, taking advantage of Gibraltar’s open defense.

Gibraltar’s young players deserved more than the 8-3 result, but missed opportunities and Estonia’s resolute defending left them empty-handed. The team can take heart from their spirited performance and look forward to future matches with confidence.

Gibraltar’s next match was a crucial encounter against North Macedonia where Gibraltar needed to win to have a chance of qualifying. Full Report in next issue.

