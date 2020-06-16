Gibraltar ranked 33 in the world
GIbraltar Netball fell a few places in the World Rankings. The drop mainly attributable to the fact that they had not had a chance to test themselves in 2020 in an official competition due to the global pandemic. The International Netball Federation published in the past week the World Rankings to reflect all the fixtures...
