Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar ready to ‘walk away from bad Brexit deal’ as UK hammers out future relationship with EU, CM warns

Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
16th December 2019

Gibraltar must be ready to “walk away from a bad deal” as the UK prepares to enter the next phase of Brexit and agree the terms of its future relationship with the European Union, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament on Monday. In statement after the Conservative party won a resounding majority at last week’s...

