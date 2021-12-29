Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar records 124 new Covid-19 cases

By Chronicle Staff
29th December 2021

Gibraltar recorded 124 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, although only one person remains hospitalised in the Covid Critical Care Unit.

A total of 99 residents and five visitors make up the 104 new Covid-19 cases on the Rock, including 60 people who were vaccinated and 44 unvaccinated individual.

There are 592 active cases on Wednesday, with 573 residents and 19 visitors currently recovering from coronavirus.

Omicron has become the prevalent variant, with 157 people contracting the new strain, and 106 people having the Delta variant, while results are pending for the rest.

There were long queues as people waited to enter the MidTown test centre, and as the Government figures were published, 111 people were still awaiting their test results.

For now there are 835 people self-isolating.

Meanwhile 14 people made a full recovery since the previous day.

According to the Government statistics, of the 99 new resident cases in Gibraltar, 31 were close contacts of an existing active case.

 

