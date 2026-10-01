Gibraltar represented at European transport conference in Brussels

Officials from the Ministry for Transport represented Gibraltar at Connecting Europe Days 2026 in Brussels, the European Commission’s flagship mobility conference.

Stewart Harrison and Elizabeth Baw attended the event on behalf of the Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, from September 28 to October 1.

The conference typically attracts more than 3,000 participants from across Europe and beyond, including ministers, policymakers, industry representatives and transport stakeholders.

It was Gibraltar’s first participation in the event since the UK–EU Agreement in respect of Gibraltar began to apply provisionally on July 15.

The Government said the removal of physical barriers at the land frontier and the free circulation of people with the surrounding region meant Gibraltar’s transport planning was now more closely connected to the wider European network.

Attendance formed part of work to build relationships with European partners and prepare Gibraltar’s transport network for the changes brought about by the Treaty.

The Gibraltar delegation attended a session on integrating transport into the EU’s first Sustainable Tourism Strategy, with discussions focused on efficient local transport, smart mobility and first- and last-mile connections.

The session also examined how improved connectivity could help spread visitor flows beyond the busiest locations, an issue the Government said was relevant to Gibraltar given the concentrated demand placed on its transport network by cruise, coach and cross-frontier visitors.

Officials also attended a session on autonomous vehicles, which showcased work under the EU’s 2025 Automotive Action Plan combining testbeds with regulatory frameworks.

The Government said it would keep developments in this area under review as it considered how new technologies could support public transport and future park-and-ride connections.

Another session presented findings from the EU’s Cycling Counts study, which examined how better data on cycling safety, usage and bike-sharing could guide investment and improve multimodal transport hubs.

The Government said reliable data would be important in encouraging sustainable travel and planning well-connected interchanges as more people move freely across the frontier.

The delegation also attended a session showcasing major EU Green Deal projects at airports in Brussels, Paris and Schiphol and at the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam.

The projects focused on how greening and digitalisation could strengthen competitiveness, as well as future funding and innovation.

The Government said the lessons were relevant to Gibraltar as its port and airport take on their new role as points of entry under the Treaty.