Gibraltar rhythmic gymnastics online competition 2021

The Gibraltar Online competition took place on Saturday 24 July 2021 , this was the last competition for the summer season , with the new season next starting in October where the GRGA is hoping they will be able to attend live instead of online.

The format for the weekend competition was again submitting videos where they were judged by a panel of 12 judges. Once all videos had been judged, the routines where then streamed on Youtube.

“Our GRGA gymnasts once again did us proud,” said Sally Holmes.

The results for the Gibraltar gymnasts were:-

Under 8 - level 1 Freehand

Amy Holmes - Silver

Alexia Zammit - Bronze

Under 12 - Level 2 Freehand

Nora El Ouazani - Gold

Ava Porro - Silver

Under 12 - Level 2 Hoop

Nora El Ouazani - Gold

Ava Porro - Silver

Under 12 - Level 2 Ribbon

Nora El Ouazani - Silver

Under 11 - Level 4 - Freehand

Alyse Lombard Leira - Gold

Maryam Jalarbi Senouni - Silver

Under 11 - Level 4 - Hoop

Alyse Lombard Leira - Gold

Maryam Jalarbi Senouni - Silver

Under 11 - Level 4 - Ribbon

Alyse Lombard Leira - Gold

Maryam Jalarbi Senouni - Silver

Under 12 Level 4 Freehand

Sienna Zarb- Gold

Faith Giuliano Silver

Jasmine Vaughan - Bronze

Isabel Hillman Rota - 4th

Under 12 Level 4 Ball

Faith Giuliano -Silver

Jasmine Vaughan - Bronze

Sienna Zarb- 4th

Isabel Hillman Rota - 5th

Espoir Group - Freehand -Sienna Zarb Faith Giuliano Jasmine Vaughan , Isabel Hillman - Rota Alyse Lombard Leira - Silver

Junior group- Ball - Kylie Gaivizo , Lauren Garcia , Nyah Galia , Thea Cawthorn and Chanel Trinidad with their ball routine - Silver

Officials later commented, “Well done to all gymnasts, coaches and judges for all your hard work this year. A big thank you to Gibtelecom for the sponsor of data so we can continue there online competitions and GMI Homes for their continued sponsorship.”

