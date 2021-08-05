Gibraltar rhythmic gymnastics online competition 2021
The Gibraltar Online competition took place on Saturday 24 July 2021 , this was the last competition for the summer season , with the new season next starting in October where the GRGA is hoping they will be able to attend live instead of online.
The format for the weekend competition was again submitting videos where they were judged by a panel of 12 judges. Once all videos had been judged, the routines where then streamed on Youtube.
“Our GRGA gymnasts once again did us proud,” said Sally Holmes.
The results for the Gibraltar gymnasts were:-
Under 8 - level 1 Freehand
Amy Holmes - Silver
Alexia Zammit - Bronze
Under 12 - Level 2 Freehand
Nora El Ouazani - Gold
Ava Porro - Silver
Under 12 - Level 2 Hoop
Nora El Ouazani - Gold
Ava Porro - Silver
Under 12 - Level 2 Ribbon
Nora El Ouazani - Silver
Under 11 - Level 4 - Freehand
Alyse Lombard Leira - Gold
Maryam Jalarbi Senouni - Silver
Under 11 - Level 4 - Hoop
Alyse Lombard Leira - Gold
Maryam Jalarbi Senouni - Silver
Under 11 - Level 4 - Ribbon
Alyse Lombard Leira - Gold
Maryam Jalarbi Senouni - Silver
Under 12 Level 4 Freehand
Sienna Zarb- Gold
Faith Giuliano Silver
Jasmine Vaughan - Bronze
Isabel Hillman Rota - 4th
Under 12 Level 4 Ball
Faith Giuliano -Silver
Jasmine Vaughan - Bronze
Sienna Zarb- 4th
Isabel Hillman Rota - 5th
Espoir Group - Freehand -Sienna Zarb Faith Giuliano Jasmine Vaughan , Isabel Hillman - Rota Alyse Lombard Leira - Silver
Junior group- Ball - Kylie Gaivizo , Lauren Garcia , Nyah Galia , Thea Cawthorn and Chanel Trinidad with their ball routine - Silver
Officials later commented, “Well done to all gymnasts, coaches and judges for all your hard work this year. A big thank you to Gibtelecom for the sponsor of data so we can continue there online competitions and GMI Homes for their continued sponsorship.”