Gibraltar rings in the New Year

Gibraltar celebrated the New Year with thousands partying in Casemates Square.

GBC CEO James Neish and Miss Gibraltar 2024 Shania Ballester counted down to 2025 with each raising a glass of prosecco.

The pair read out messages from the public which were sent in using the hashtag #NYEGIB.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations continued despite the inclement weather earlier in the day.

This resulted in organiser Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) revising programme of events.

The live bands could no longer perform due to safety concerns and DJ Wayne stepped up to provide entertainment throughout the night from 11pm onwards.

The event was produced by GibMedia and DJ Wayne played hit song after hit song to have the public dancing the night away in Casemates.

At the stroke of midnight fireworks could be heard across Gibraltar, with Mr Neish and Miss Ballester ringing in the New Year.