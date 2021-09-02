Gibraltar rower confirmed for GB U23 crews for European championship

Gibraltarian rower Jack Prior was this Wednesday officially confirmed as forming part of the GB Under 23 crews who will be competing this weekend in Poland.

Although the rower had already revealed that he had been selected in an interview with GBC TV late last week immediately after he was featured in this newspaper, British rowing this Wednesday published the full list of rowers which included Jack Prior as part of the Men’s eight (M8+).

Thirty-one rowers, across nine boats, will represent Great Britain at the 2021 U23 European Rowing Championships in Kruszwica, Poland, on 4 and 5 September

Speaking to British Rowing Official website Peter Sheppard, British Rowing’s Chief Coach for U23s and Juniors said: “This event provides another important Championship racing opportunity in 2021 for our U23 athletes and their coaches at the end of a challenging 12 months for everyone where high level competition opportunities have been limited.”

“The majority of the young team will be using this opportunity to make their mark as U23s ready for next season, looking to step up to the U23 World Championships Team in 2022, when they are again eligible as U23s. The team is represented by 14 different clubs and programmes from across the UK including athletes and coaches from the World Class Start TID Programmes and the GBRT funded High Performance Programmes in Clubs.”

News of Jack Prior’s achievement was greeted with delight across Gibraltar’s social media with both the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the leader of the opposition Kieth Azzopardi congratulating the young rower who has gone through the local Rowing ranks before arriving at Oxford Brookes University where he has continued adding to his list of achievements.

