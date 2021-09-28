Gibraltar rowers Tester and Viñales to compete at World Coastal Rowing Championships in Portugal

Local rowers Colin Tester and Matthew Viñales will be taking part in the World Coastal Rowing Championships in Oeiras, Portugal later this week in what will be Gibraltar’s first time at this international event.

More attuned to racing in the fine Olympic-class sculls for their local club Med Rowing Club, Colin and Matthew have been adapting themselves to a different type of racing boat built specifically for rougher conditions in what will be a new experience for them and local rowing.

Matthew compared the experience to switching from road cycling to mountain biking; equally tiring but a different experience. It promises to be a highly competitive event with a total of seventy-one entries in the doubles category. The two Gibraltar two rowers are nevertheless confident that they will do well in a very tough and very new environment.