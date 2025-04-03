Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Rugby and Public Health Team Up for Corporate Wellbeing via Corporate Touch Rugby Tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd April 2025

Gibraltar Rugby and Public Health Gibraltar have teamed up to deliver the 15th edition of the Gibraltar Corporate Touch Rugby Tournament. A five-week series designed to promote workplace wellbeing and get people moving.
The tournament kicks off on Monday 15th April and runs across five dates: 15/04, 29/04, 09/05, 16/05, and 22/05. It is anticipated up to Sixteen teams will take part in this year’s event, which encourages office workers and those in more sedentary jobs to get active, connect with others, and experience the benefits of physical activity in a fun, social setting.
The opening event will include a welcome by Dr. Andy Blyth, Doctor in Public Health supporting the initiative as part of Public Health Gibraltar’s ongoing work to encourage healthier lifestyles and reduce sedentary habits. Healthy catering options will be provided.
Helen Carter, Director of Public Health, commented:
“Sport and physical activity play a vital role in supporting both our physical health and mental wellbeing. That is why we are so pleased to be partnering with Gibraltar Rugby on this initiative. It’s a fantastic opportunity to encourage healthier habits in a fun and social environment.”
The tournament has become one of the most popular social events on Gibraltar Rugby’s calendar, and this year’s collaboration adds an important focus to encourage healthier lifestyles and reduce sedentary habits.
Sophie Walsh, Community Development Officer and Corporate Touch Rugby lead at Gibraltar Rugby, said:
“Corporate Touch Rugby is a brilliant way to get people involved in sport, especially if they haven’t played before. It is quick to pick up, non-contact, and great for team building. We’re proud to be working with Public Health to promote wellbeing and get more people active through this event.”
Gibraltar Rugby invites all interested teams to sign up and get involved. - Source Gibraltar Rugby

