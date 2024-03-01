Gibraltar Rugby Forward Harry Jones Selected for Prestigious Varsity Matches

Gibraltar Rugby forward, Harry Jones, has received a well-deserved nod for his selection to the Cambridge University Rugby Union Football Club (CURUFC) as they gear up to face Oxford University in the highly anticipated Varsity Matches fixture on Saturday, March 2nd.

Having previously represented Gibraltar at the U23 level, Harry will proudly take to the field as part of Cambridge University’s starting XV in this historic annual event, which traces its origins back to 1872.

Adding to the significance of this year’s match, it will be the first time in its long history that the fixture will be held at the Stonex Stadium, the esteemed home ground of Saracens Rugby Club. For those in London this weekend, it’s a prime opportunity to grab one of the last remaining tickets and sport your Gibraltar colors to show unwavering support for Harry and his teammates!

The entire Gibraltar Rugby community extends their heartfelt congratulations to Harry and #CURUFC, wishing them the very best as they aim to retain their varsity title in what promises to be an exhilarating encounter this weekend