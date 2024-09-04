Gibraltar Rugby heads to Denmark this weekend where they will be playing an international friendly in the hope of getting some international recognition.

Still outside of Europe Rugby and World Rugby, with the Gibraltar rugby community still pushing for recognition the latest fixture hopes to maintain the standards already achieved in matches against the likes of Sweden, Hungary and Finland among others.

Speaking prior to his departure Lee Fortey, National XV Head Coach said, “I’m excited about the upcoming fixture against Denmark. It’s a perfect opportunity to integrate the youth with the senior members of the squad.

“Stepping up in opposition presents us with a different challenge to overcome, so hopefully, the squad can maximise their game time and deliver the performance we strive for to move us toward international recognition.”

