Mon 27th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Rugby makes comeback to beat Jamaica

By Stephen Ignacio
27th March 2023

Gibraltar rugby’s national squad brought some drama into their latest victory at Europa Sports Park making a second half comeback to beat Jamaica.
On a sunny Saturday afternoon in which Gibraltar rugby fans had already been treated to some decent rugby from the veterans, a near full stand and bar/terrace area were treated to a spectacular of rugby.
Gibraltar, having won their last encounter, which had been played in the UK, wanted to bring victory to their home crowd having lost against Jamaica in their first match four years ago.
The visiting side were not to make it any easy for the Gibraltar team.
Jamaica were to be the first on the scoreboard. After some twenty-minutes of play Jamaica broke through Gibraltar’s lines after having been pressed down well for the better part of the early part of the match.
The first try was to be followed by a conversion which saw Jamaica go up 0-7.
Gibraltar had their chance to go ahead prior to Jamaica’s try, but they saw a penalty pitch go just wide just moments before.
The visitors seemed to start upping the gears and saw a well timed run slice through Gibraltar’s line from halfway up Gibraltar’s end of the pitch to just off the left side of the posts. The try followed by a conversion made to look easy by the visitors.
Gibraltar responded well and tried to take the game to their opponents once again. However, with 24 minutes gone they were caught out once again. Once again the quick paced Jamaica team outrunning Gibraltar as they weaved their way from inside their half to the touchline for their second try.
This time, however, failing to convert and leaving the score at 0-12.
An enthralling encounter in which both teams were battling it out as if a final provided the Gibraltar crowd with much entertainment as Gibraltar sought to make a comeback.
Gibraltar pressed hard and pushed Jamaica back to within feet of their touchline. Eventually breaking through for their first try after 35 minutes. This time the conversion providing those crucial two points which brought Gibraltar closer to levelling the score.
The second half was to prove to see a dramatic comeback for Gibraltar
Just four minutes into the second half and after some determined play which saw Gibraltar regaining possession within Jamaica’s final quarter, the home side ploughed their way through Jamaica’s line to plant a try close to the posts. This seeing Gibraltar level the score at 12-12. The conversion putting Gibraltar two points ahead for what was a second half comeback.
With 50 minutes of play Gibraltar were to widen the gap with a conversion which saw them going ahead 17-12 on the scoreline. The five points difference giving Gibraltar some breathing space against the quick footed Jamaica team.
Gibraltar held on well and kept the visitors from claiming another opportunity for a try. Limiting them to a three points from a conversion.
With the score at 17-15 and with 66 minutes already played it was all to play for. Both sides giving their all.
Fans had to wait until the 77th minute for Gibraltar’s next three points. Coming from a conversion which saw they take their lead to a 20-15, enough to claim victory.
Two tries from Matt Jones having Gibraltar beat Jamaica 20-15 in what was the first senior international rugby match on home soil in three years at Europa Point.
The match leaving a taster for international competitions among local rugby fans who later praised Gibraltar’s determination on the pitch and the excitement generated by what was an enthralling encounter.

