Gibraltar Rugby prepare to face 34th ranked Sweden

Gibraltar Rugby face a significant step up this week as they prepare for an international friendly against Sweden, currently ranked 34th in the world.

The fixture represents only Gibraltar’s second official international as associate members of Rugby Europe, and forms part of their preparations for what they hope will be their first competitive campaign later this year. Standing in their way is a well-established Swedish side with a strong recent record in the Rugby Europe Trophy.

Sweden arrive in good form and with clear purpose. Their upcoming competitive fixtures against Denmark and Poland, both scheduled within the next fortnight, mean this encounter will serve as an important part of their build-up.

Rugby has a long history in Sweden, dating back to 1933, with their first full international played in 1949 — a 6-0 victory over Denmark. The Swedish Rugby Union has overseen steady growth since, with the nation joining World Rugby in 1988 and becoming one of Rugby Europe’s 48 member unions.

Over the years, Sweden have enjoyed notable success in European divisional competitions, including Grand Slam-winning campaigns in 1981–82 and 2021–22, as well as five consecutive Nordic Cup titles between 1987 and 1991. Although they have yet to qualify for a Rugby World Cup, their recent trajectory has been encouraging.

The team reached a record high of 30th in the world rankings and went unbeaten throughout the 2024 calendar year. Since their promotion to the Rugby Europe Trophy in 2022, they have consistently challenged at the top end of the table, finishing runners-up for three consecutive seasons behind Switzerland and Poland.

In the current 2025–26 Trophy campaign, Sweden sit third after three matches, having recorded convincing victories over Croatia (57-12) and Lithuania (38-3), with their only setback a 38-3 defeat to the Czech Republic — their first loss to the Czechs since 2016.

Key players include Axel Kaling-Smith, who extended his national try-scoring record to 24 with a try against Lithuania. Anthony Rafael, Oliver Nilsson and Samuel Eckfeldt have also made their mark recently, each registering their first international tries.

Sweden’s squad reflects a mix of domestic and overseas-based talent, with players featuring in England, Wales, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, Latvia, Argentina and Canada, alongside a strong core drawn from clubs within Sweden.

For Gibraltar, the challenge is clear. After marking their international debut with a win over Finland, they will be aiming to build on that momentum against significantly stronger opposition. Sweden’s pedigree, including a notable away win over Hungary in 2022, underlines the scale of the task.

However, this match is about more than just the result. Gibraltar has already demonstrated its ability to attract strong local support, and organisers will be hoping for another sizeable crowd. In a sport where attendances outside the top tiers can often be modest, Gibraltar is increasingly being viewed as a potential outlier — capable of generating a vibrant matchday atmosphere.

As rugby continues to seek growth beyond its traditional strongholds, fixtures such as this highlight Gibraltar’s potential both on and off the field. With higher-level opposition now visiting the Rock, attention will once again turn to the stands as much as the scoreboard, as Gibraltar looks to establish itself on the international stage.